Hyderabad Man Dies An Hour After Covid Vaccine Jab

In a very tragic incident, a 46 year old man died after administering a coronavirus vaccine. The incident took place in Raghavendranagar colony, Meerpet. Sripathi Narsimha Reddy and his wife Vani, the residents of Akuthotapalli village of Rangareddy district took Covishield in the vaccine centre that has been set up in Challa Lingareddy Government school in Jillelguda.

After taking vaccine, the couple went to their shop and after sometime, he fainted. The family members of Narsimha Reddy immediately shifted him to Yasodha hospital. Doctors confirmed that he was brought dead.

The family members of Narsimha Reddy were unable to digest the death news. They said that he died within 45 minutes after taking the vaccine.

Many people have died after administering a coronavirus vaccine. But reports suggest that the deaths seem to be unrelated to vaccination.

After six months of inoculation drive, Hyderabad is the most vaccinated district in Telangana. A total of 28% of its population has been given at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. According to an analysis done by Bengaluru-based data analyst Sunil Hosamane, using the Harvard Dataverse 2020 population estimates and CoWIN Dashboard vaccination data, 28% of Hyderabadis vaccinated, following Bhupalpally (27%), Medchal (25%), Warangal Urban (23%), Karimnagar (22%), Rangareddy (20%), Sircialla (20%) and Siddipet (21%).