Hyderabad: Lockdown Violators to be Punished Under Disaster Management Act

Hyderabad: Ensuring Covid appropriate behavior implementation during lockdown relaxation time. CP Rachakonda, DCP Traffic, ACP LB Nagar l & 0 with Traffic, SHOs Chaitanya Puri, LB Nagar, Traffic, Mounted horses and special police participated in route march from Dilsukhnagar to LB Nagar covering fruit market, Raytu Bazar, etc.

CP Rachakonda has warned violators not wearing masks, not maintaining social distance, and who are responsible for large gatherings to prosecute them under the Disaster management act, IPC sections.

The second wave of Covid 19 definitely we can stop by adhering strictly to Covid's appropriate behavior. During lockdown from 12th May to 17th May 12,394 lockdown Violations cases booked in Rachakonda. 46 check posts with 3000 police personnel working in three shifts.

For an emergency reason, people should use relaxation time for movement otherwise apply for an e-pass CP said. All senior officers of Rachakonda are on road during lockdown relaxation time today to ensure Covid appropriate behavior.