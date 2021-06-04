Hyderabad: Lockdown Keeps Seasonal Ailments at Bay

The lockdown has not only helped to break the Covid transmission chain but it has also helped to keep seasonal illnesses at bay. The number of incidents of heat strokes and other food and water-borne illnesses such as diarrhea, food poisoning, and gastroenteritis fell dramatically in May.

Senior doctors and district health officials are expecting that the continuous lockdown and adherence to Covid protocols will have a beneficial influence in June when temperatures are forecast to drop as the monsoon season begins.

The daily intake at Fever Hospital, Nallakunta, Osmania General Hospital (OGH), and other local Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) across the twin cities has dropped significantly.

"There has been a significant decline in general OPs in the last month since seasonal ailments in Hyderabad have remained under control. Due to the lockdown, even cases of Covid infections have decreased dramatically. We're hopeful that seasonal illnesses like malaria and dengue fever will remain under control in the coming days. There is a clear need to exercise caution while removing lockdown, as rapid relaxation of limitations could result in an increase in both Covid-19 and seasonal illnesses, says the report," said Fever Hospital, Superintendent, Dr. K Shankar

The monsoon season in Hyderabad, which could last until October, has the potential to cause vector-borne diseases including viral fevers, malaria, dengue fever, and potentially swine flu.

Dr. K Shankar pointed out that, following the Covid-19 incident, the general population has shown a strong willingness to take precautions such as wearing masks frequently, maintaining physical distance, drinking clean water, and avoiding stale food. People must understand that modest preventative actions will go a long way toward lowering medical expenditures and relieving demand for healthcare infrastructure.

Aside from Fever Hospital, the number of people seeking treatment for seasonal illnesses in OGH's General OP has decreased. Senior health authorities are optimistic that even if the lockdown restrictions are relaxed, people will continue to take precautions, resulting in a considerable reduction in seasonal illnesses in the coming months.

"As the lockdown is carefully enforced, there is a noticeable decrease in the incidence of seasonal illnesses and Covid infections." Managing a simultaneous increase in seasonal illness and Covid would have been difficult," says Dr. B Nagender, Superintendent, OGH.