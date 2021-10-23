Hyderabad: Last Date to Claim Your Seized Vehicles Before Cyberabad Police Auctions Them

The Cyberabad police informed us that they will hold an auction on seized vehicles at 1pm on October 30 as the deadline to collect them has passed.

Cyberabad police, in a statement, on Friday said that the e-auction is being conducted as per the order of the Cyberabad Metropolitan sessions judge, which is passed on August 4, 2021. They also stated that the sale will take place through an e-auction platform available on the web portal http://eprocurement.telangana.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the bidding is completely online, and the participation and sale will be subject to the terms and conditions. Those bidders who are interested have to deposit the EMD by way of remittance of funds through the payment gateway procedure and rules. Any net banking/credit/debit card issued by any bank will be accepted through the ICICI gateway as well.

Cyberabad Police released a press statement saying that those bids which are conditional or those which don’t have EMD receipts will be rejected and other bids received after the last date fixed will not be accepted. The sale price will be finalised through an online auction through an e-bidding process. The email ID and contact number of the prospective bidder are mandatory, as all the relevant communication, including allotment of user ID and password, will be conveyed through e-mail or via SMS.