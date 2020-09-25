HYDERABAD: The City of Pearls added another jewel to it. The world's longest span concrete deck extradosed cable stayed bridge across Durgam Cheruvu at Madhapur was inaugurated here on Friday. MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurated the bridge and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G.Kishan Reddy was the chief guest for the event.

Have a look at KTR's tweet:

#HappeningHyderabad Happy to be dedicating the World's Longest Span Concrete Deck Extradosed Cable Stayed Bridge on #DurgamCheruvu today to the wonderful Hyderabadis along with hon'ble Union Minister Sri @KishanReddyBJP garu 😊 Another jewel added to the City of Pearls! pic.twitter.com/s7w9UBf5QC — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 25, 2020

The project undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) under SRDP stands as world’s largest span concrete deck extradosed cable stayed bridge, the GHMC said.

A staggering Rs 8.9 crore have been spent on the installation of the state-of-the-art lighting system that will display 25 themes in tune with different moods and occasions like how it could be witnessed at the world-renowned Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai. The lighting system has been specially designed in such way that the pylons and cables will be lit up in multi-colours and the same reflecting on the sheet of water in the Durgam Cheruvu lake. Among the themes widely anticipated from this show-piece illumination are Independence Day, Eid, Telangana Formation Day and Deepavali (Diwali).

The Durgam Cheruvu Cable Stayed Bridge is built at a cost of Rs 184 crores to link Road Number 45 of Jubilee Hills with the IT Corridor. The six-lane bridge is of a total length of 233 metres. Emulating some of the best models in the world, special pedestrian and cycling tracks are also incorporated on this bridge.