Hyderabad Jockey Dies After A Freak Fall From The Horse

HYDERABAD: In an unfortunate incident, a 23 year-old jockey of the Hyderabad Race Club died after falling off the horse. The incident took place at the Malakpet Horse Course on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Jitender Singh. Native of Rajasthan, Singh had won at least 22 medals in his racing career. He was participating in the race at the Malakpet course and was riding the ‘Gold Label’ horse.

According to the police report, Singh fell off the horse during the race and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to the nearest hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

A case has been registered and further investigation is taking place. The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

The CCTV installed along the race ground captured the entire incident. Police are now examining the footage for further investigation.