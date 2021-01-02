Hyderabad IT Firms May Remove Work From Home Option From May

HYDERABAD: New Year will bring new changes. In 2020, people mostly stayed at home. With lockdown and risk of coronavirus spreading, all the IT firms announced work-from-home, last year. Even in 2021, many companies declared WFH till the end of May.

But now with the possibility of the vaccine rolling out soon and people ready to go back to the company, IT firms in Hyderabad have decided to open the offices. Employees will return to the office. By the month of May, Hyderabad will most likely see an increase in RTO (Return to office).

Last year, more than 50 percent of the Hyderabad IT offices decided on Work from home. From these offices, almost 100 percent of the employees did WFH. But in 2021, more than 50 percent of the offices are ready to call back the employees to start working in the office itself. By the month of June, only 40 percent of the people will be doing Work from home.

These changes will most likely not come into force before April. Even now, most of the offices are calling in less number of employees to the office. It is either in ‘shifts’ or with alternate days. As of now, 30 percent of the companies have around 20 percent of people working from home.

By the end of the year, most of the Hyderabad IT companies are planning to get back to their normal schedule. It will depend mainly on the availability of vaccines and potential decrease in spread of COVID-19.

All this was revealed in the data provided through a survey by Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea). President of Hysea, Bharani Kumar Aroll said that the survey was focused on RTO and space utilization at the offices.