Hyderabad Hottest Yesterday As Telangana Sizzles At 40 Degrees

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has a tropical wet and dry climate bordering on a hot semi-arid climate. May is the hottest month, but we see a very hot day yesterday in this season. People are alarmed to experience this hot day even before the summer has started.

Summer is slowly turning intense with temperatures in several parts of the State marching towards 40 degree Celsius mark. On Wednesday, parts of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Kamareddy, Adilabad, and Nirmal witnessed temperatures hovering between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, while Laxmidevipalli and Mamakannu recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees and 39.1 degrees respectively.

Hyderabad witnessed high temperatures with many parts like Khairatabad, BHEL, Trimulgherry, Rajendranagar, and Asifanagar recording over 37 degrees Celsius. During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jubilee Hills.

According to IMD, maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures could prevail around 21 degrees Celsius in the next three days.

