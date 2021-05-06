Hyderabad: Health Workers Assaulted in Khairatabad For Denying Vaccine

Hyderabad: Saifabad police arrested a man on Wednesday at a Wellness Centre in Khairatabad on charges of harassing and assaulting an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and an ASHA worker.

Rajesh, the suspect, arrived at the center in the morning, complaining of technological difficulties in booking a slot for the Covid-19 vaccine online He requested that the vaccine be given to him right away, said police.

Rajesh was enraged and started abusing and assaulting ANMs-- Manjula and Mallishwari and also other workers when they replied that the vaccine center had no vaccination stock. The police reached the spot and arrested him.