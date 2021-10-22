Hyderabad: Golconda, Charminar Lit up in Tricolor to Mark India's Vaccination Milestone

The vaccination drive held by the Central Government was successful and India crossed the 100 crore vaccination milestone on Thursday. To mark this occasion, as a part of The Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) initiative to illuminate 100 monuments across the country, the Charminar and Golkonda were illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag. Besides these two monuments, the Ramappa temple and Warangal Fort of Telangana were also lighted up to mark the milestone of vaccination.

The monuments were decorated in Tricolour lights to express gratitude toward the vaccinators, sanitation staff and all the corona warriors who have provided selfless service in Covid pandemic times. The illumination is taking place as a mark of respect and gratitude to the corona warriors who have contributed relentlessly in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Out of the 100 monuments which lit up in Tricolour, Unesco World Heritage sites like the Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Qutub Minar in Delhi, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, Konark Temple in Odisha, the excavated ruins of the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar and Dholavira (recently accorded world heritage status) in Gujarat, Mamallapuram Rath temples in Tamil Nadu, St. Francis of Assisi Church in Goa, Khajuraho and the forts of Chittor and Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan are included.