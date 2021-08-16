Hyderabad: Girl Goes Missing From Home With 12K Cash After Dinner With Family

The parents of a minor girl have approached the police after their daughter went missing. As per reports, the girl went off to sleep after having dinner. However, she was not to be seen anywhere in the house by morning.

According to Borabanda Outpost SI Anjaneyu, Challa Ramu and Challa Ratna along with their children were residents of Vinayakaravunagar under Borabanda Division.

On the night of the 13th of this month, everyone in the house ate and slept at home.The eldest daughter was found missing when the family woke up on the morning of August 14. Her phone and Rs 12,000, which was kept at home had also gone missing.

The concerned parents looked for her at all the relatives' homes, and inquired all those around them. However, there was no news about her.

The family lodged a complaint at the Borbanda police station. An investigation is being conducted under the supervision of SI Anjaneya.