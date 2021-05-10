Hyderabad Gets Free 200 Bed Covid Care Centre in Uppal

Hyderabad: Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt Ltd (GEF India) has partnered with Seva Bharathi to set up a free Covid home isolation centre, which will act as a medical treatment and rehabilitation centre round the clock to assist patients in need.

Due to the inability of Covid-19 patients to pay large sums for isolation, Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt Ltd (GEF India) has partnered with Seva Bharathi as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

RVK School in Uppal has a 200-bed isolation centre for asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients.

P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President, Sales, and Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, said, "We are pleased to partner with Seva Bharathi to help set up an equipped isolation center for Covid-19 patients and set up additional infrastructure for the patients. With this isolation centre, we hope to provide care to the pandemic-stricken people."