Hyderabad: Get Ready for Boating in Musi River

Hyderabad: River Musi was once the lifeline of Hyderabad. Then, for a long time, pollution of many kinds, combined with decades of inactivity by successive administrations, made her what it is today. River Musi is about to embark on a new chapter, one in which the Telangana government hopes to turn the historic river into a major tourist destination.

Members of the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL), a group founded specifically to revitalize the water body, predict that the Musi's gently flowing waters will be studded with boats by 2024.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s dream is to make sure Musi is rejuvenated and start boating on it. We are working on it," MRDCL chairman Sudheer Reddy said.

The huge project, which will not be easy by any stretch of the imagination, will be carried out in two phases. The first is the Musi Action Plan, which aims to revitalize the river, and the second is the Musi Road Development Plan, which aims to improve infrastructure in and around the river. The project will include the construction of 13 bridges as well as 63 sewage treatment units. A few of the projects have already begun near the water body, which has been neglected for decades.

Walking trails have been built, significant greenery has been developed, and tonnes of debris have been cleaned up from Puranapul to Nagole. Some of the tactics employed to manage the mosquito population along the Musi River's banks include anti-larval activities, widespread fogging, and chemical spraying utilizing drones.

The state government's efforts are bearing fruit, according to reports. Part of the river Musi that runs through Nagole, formerly an eyesore due to poor sanitation, has been dramatically improved. That portion of the water body was one of the dirtiest, with commuters avoiding it because of the foul odor and the risk of vector-borne illnesses. Following its revitalization, the same location has become a popular hangout for residents and joggers. On the banks of the Musi, which runs through Nagole, some people and elected officials enjoyed breakfast.

"Around 1,000 joggers visit the place every day. Before the lockdown, the locals also had breakfast with me on the banks of the river. They enjoyed the meal without any complaints," said Reddy.

Taking a step forward, officials are planning to organize a monthly exhibition (Santha) on the riverbanks beginning next month, following its popularity among residents. A 100-meter flagpole has been erected and will be displayed later this month. The Musi, which sprang to life in October 2020 following uninterrupted torrential rains, is ready for a new chapter, and if these master plans come together, it won't be long.