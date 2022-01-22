Hyderabad to Get a Bridge Jutting Over Hussain Sagar Like Moscow

Hyderabad: At the PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad, a bridge protruding into the Hussain Sagar is being erected and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

In response to a Twitter user's suggestion to build a V-shaped bridge similar to the one in Moscow, Russia, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said something similar was being built at PVNR Marg, Necklace Road, jutting into the Hussain Sagar, and that it would be "up and running before the end of this year."

