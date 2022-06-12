Hyderabad Gangrape: Minors Share Shocking Details During Interrogation

Hyderabad: Five accused in the Jubilee Hills rape case were interrogated by the police on Sunday. The accused have told the interrogating officer details like who brought the girl to Amnesia pub located in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad.

They said the boy who accompanied the girl to the pub is a common friend. The minors said the boy who was also with the friend of the victim girl is Hadi. Giving details about their acquaintances, the accused persons said that a boy named Suraj was also a friend of the minor girl. And, Suraj and Hadi were known to them.

Incidentally, the minor girl's father had mentioned the names of Hadi and Suraj in his complaint. The police are still investigating the involvement of Hadi and Suraj in the gangrape case. The police will likely interrogate the two suspects after completing the questioning of the minors in the case.

