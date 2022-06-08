Hyderabad: Nampally Criminal Court on Wednesday gave the major accused in Jubilee Hills gangrape case to three days police custody while the police had sought custody of the accused Saduddin Malik (18) for seven days.

Saduddin Malik is currently lodged in Chanchalguda Jail. The police will take Malik in custody on Thursday from the jail. It may be noted here that Malik is number one accused in the gang rape case while the remaining five accused are minors.

Among the minors include sons of a TRS leader, who is also a Chairman of a government-run body and of an AIMIM legislator. Meanwhile, Jubilee Hills police have also approached the Juvenile Justice Court to seek custody of the five juveniles for further questioning in the case.

During the police investigation, it was found that the four juveniles, along with Malik, were involved in the gang rape while the fifth juvenile, son of the MIM MLA, has been charged with molestation as he had got down from the vehicle before other accused took the girl to another place and raped her.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police had announced the arrest of six persons including five Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) and Malik in the sensational minor girl gang-rape case on May 28.

Investigation established that Saaduddin Malik and four CCLs took turns and raped the minor in an Innova Vehicle after promising to drop her home from the pub on that day, while the fifth CCL only outraged her modesty and physically assaulted her, but did not participate in penetrative sexual assault.

The incident occurred on May 28 after the victim and the accused attended a daytime party at a pub in upscale Jubilee Hills. However, the incident came to light three days later after the girl’s father grew suspicious about the injuries on her neck and approached the police.

The minor girl’s father submitted a complaint to the police on May 31 regarding the incident of rape after the girl shared her ordeal with her family members. The police registered a case under Cr.No.295/2022 U/s 376(D) 323 IPC R/w 5 R/w 6 and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.