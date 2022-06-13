Hyderabad Gangrape Case: Five Juveniles Questioned on Monday Too

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police continued questioning the five juveniles aka Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) by the police in the May 28 Jubilee Hills gangrape case on Monday too. The minors were brought from Juvenile Home to Jubilee Hills police station for questioning for the third day. Three CCLs were placed in police custody for five days by the Juvenile Justice Board last Thursday.

Based on the disclosure made by Saduddin Malik, the only major among the arrested accused in the sensational case, the investigating officers questioned the minors. Sources said the police had collected vital information from Malik during interrogation in the minor girl’s gangrape case which triggered national outrage.

Malik was produced in the court today as his four-day police custody expired on Sunday. The 18-year-old was sent back to Chanchalguda Central Prison. Police will continue to grill three of the juveniles on Tuesday while the remaining two will be in police custody till Wednesday.

As per reports, during interrogation, the accused informed police that they did not consume liquor or drugs. Two juveniles, who are sons of two corporators of GHMC and Sangareddy allegedly played a key role in trapping the victim. The minor girl had left after they misbehaved with her during the party. The non-alcoholic party was thrown by a minor from Bengaluru.

The police have collected vital information regarding the sexual assault like as to who among the accused first met the victim in the pub and who misbehaved with her. The accused were also asked questions like who trapped the victim after she came out of the pub and how they convinced the girl to board the Mercedes car, and why they left Mercedes and took Innova car at the Consu bakery.

Out of five accused who sexually assaulted the girl, four are aged 16-17. The fifth accused is 18-year-old Malik, who has been named as number one accused. The sixth accused who has been charged only with molestation is one month short of turning 18. He is the son of a MIM MLA.

