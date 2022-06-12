Hyderabad: The police team took all the five accused in the gangrape of a minor girl rape to the spot for a reconstructiom of the crime. With each of them, the crime scene was reconstructed by the police in the vicinity of Peddamma temple on Road no 14 near Conçu bakery.

At the same time, the police have also interrogated the staff and bouncers of Amnesia pub. The staff of the pub informed the police about the person under whose name the non-alcohol party was arranged. They also shared the number of people who attended the party.

On May 28, the victim went to Amnesia pub with a friend during the daytime to attend a non-alcoholic party. Some youngsters there befriended her and took her to a nearby bakery. The group of five youngsters, including the three juveniles, got into a Multi-Purpose Vehicle along with the minor. After stopping the vehicle at an isolated place, they sexually assaulter her in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the potency test on all accused is being completed. The police may also conduct a test identification parade. Police are yet record the statement of the rape survivor. As per the sources, the victim suffered 12 bites and scratch marks on her neck from the sexual assault.

