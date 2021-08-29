Hyderabad Ganesh Pandals Will Face No Restrictions on Height of Idols

HYDERABAD: The most awaited and liked festival Vinayaka Chavathi is coming ahead with celebrations commencing on September 10th, followed by the Shobha Yatra on September 19th. Due to the COVID 19 outbreak, the state government restricted the nine-day Ganesh celebration from being held in the streets last year. But this year as the situation is coming back to normal, the Telangana government granted permission for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to be conducted. Earlier, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav stated that there are no restrictions on the height of idols to be installed for the Ganesh festival.

At a meeting held on Saturday to discuss preparations for the festivities, the Minister stated that depending on the practicality in the localities, youth organisations should install idols in the pandals. “If there is any inconvenience from the police in this regard, the associations can approach the government.” Severe punishment would be taken against such officials, Srinivas Yadav assured.

The meeting was attended by Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi members, and youth association representatives from various locations.

The State Government is planning elaborate Ganesh celebrations, including the distribution of 70,000 clay idols through HMDA, 50,000 idols through GHMC, and 40,000 idols through the Endowments Department. According to government figures, 33,000 idols were put in the twin cities in 2019, and approximately 30,000 police officers were assigned to ensure the festivities were conducted smoothly. Around 300 static and mobile cranes were arranged to facilitate idol immersion. According to the Minister, the number of cranes will be adjusted based on the number of idols put this year.

Members of the Ganesh Utsav Samithi complained about bad road conditions on the Balapur Ganesh Shobha Yatra route as a result of the rains. On Monday, GHMC staff were given instructions to inspect the road and begin repairs.

Concerning the difficulties experienced by youth associations from Uppal, Malkajgiri, and Secunderabad during idol immersion, the Minister stated that a conference will be held with officials from various departments to discuss and resolve the issues. “Like Bonalu festivities, emphasis will be laid on implementation of Covid guidelines. Youth association should cooperate with government officials in organizing the festivities on a grand note” , the Minister said.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy stated that the government spent about Rs 15 crore on the Bonalu celebrations. He promised that elaborate plans would be made to ensure the smooth running of Ganesh celebrations, and urged people to install clay idols as a way to encourage eco-friendly celebrations.