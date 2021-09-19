Hyderabad Ganesh Nimmajjanam: Khairatabad Idol Procession Begins

Early on Sunday, the immersion procession of the Khairatabad Ganesh, standing tall at 40 feet this year, began its journey towards Hussain Sagar, filling the air with devotion and chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya. Devotees dressed in traditional garb watched as artists wearing Bonam on their heads danced in front of the massive idol, which is set to be immersed in the lake from NTR Marg. According to members of the Sri Ganesh Utsav Committee, Khairatabad, the immersion is expected to end by 2 p.m.

The crane which will immerse the idol is kept ready and the State government has made elaborate preparations to ensure that the procession and immersion go off without a hitch.

The immersion of other idols in Hussain Sagar has already begun, with devotees flocking to vantage points along the lakeside to catch a glimpse of the processions. Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi also inspected the Hussain Sagar arrangements.