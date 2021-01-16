Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital Sweeper First Recipient Of COVID Vaccine Shot in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually launched COVID 19 vaccination drive which is termed as the world's largest vaccination program. The Covid-19 vaccination drive in Telangana state started on Saturday.

The first vaccine administered at 10.30 am, at Gandhi Hospital. Union Minister Kishan Reddy and State Health Minister Etela Rajender started the vaccination drive at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Sweeper S Krishnamma received the first COVID vaccine shot at Gandhi Hospital. She became the first woman recepient to be vaccinated.

After the vaccination, Health Minister Etala Rajender spoke to her and she was taken into an observation room. First covid vaccine was taken by superintendent of Osmania, Dr Nagender. BJP MLA Raja Singh also participated in the event.

The COVID 19 vaccination drive started in 140 centres across the state along with Gandhi and Osmania hospitals. On the first day, a total of 4,170 medical staff will be vaccinated.