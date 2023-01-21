Hyderabad: Four Cars Gutted in Nampally Exhibition Parking Area

Fire broke out in an electric car at a car parking area at Nampally exhibition in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. The fire spread to a three other cars, which were damaged. As many as three cars were gutted in the car parking area at Gagan Vihar Complex in Nampally. 

No one was injured in the accident, and the situation was soon brought under control.

Firefighters arrived at the spot and doused the flames.


