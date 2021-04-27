Hyderabad Firm Gets Nod For Trials Of Covid-19 Antidote VINCOV-19

HYDERABAD: VINS Bioproducts Ltd, an immunology company, announced on Monday (April 26) that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved clinical trials of its Covid-19 antidote VINCOV-19.

VINCOV-19 will be tested on about 300 volunteers at three hospitals across the country in phase I and II trials produced in partnership with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and the University of Hyderabad (UoH). According to VINS Bioproducts CEO Siddharth Daga, one hospital will be chosen in each of the three zones: north, south, and west Mumbai.

The pre-clinical trials of VINCOV-19, which began in October 2020 and were performed on rodents and non-rodents, were successful, according to the company. It was able to produce F(ab')2 polyclonal antibodies with a high neutralizing potential against Covid-19. “The toxicity and pharmacokinetic studies were conducted at CCMB’s lab,” he said.