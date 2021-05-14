Hyderabad Firm Develops No-electricity Oxygen Generator

Hyderabad: There is a huge demand for oxygen in the current Covid-19 crisis, and many people are purchasing oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, and generators beforehand.

Ducere, a city-based tech firm, has developed the go2box, a no-electricity oxygen generator capable of producing medical-grade oxygen at a flow rate of 10 litres per minute at a 95 percent oxygen concentration.

This oxygen generator, according to Ducere CEO Krispian Lawrence and his staff, will help save lives in a cost-effective manner.

"We are primarily a wearable tech and IoT company, but last year, when the pandemic started, we wanted to build one oxygen machine for our own team to use in a worst-case scenario. After debating the pros and cons of concentrators or generators, we decided to go with the one that costs the least and can easily be distributed and is safe at the same time. That is how this product was born," shares Lawrence.

The machine generates oxygen through a chemical reaction involving peroxide and does not require electricity.

"The chemistry behind generating oxygen is nothing new, but in this case, we had to ensure the product is safe to use, reliable and also portable. That is why our team spent months and finally we are out with the final product. It has also been tested by laboratories and it gives an output of more than 95 per cent oxygen concentration," Lawrence explains.

When empty, the unit weighs 15 kg and has a 20-litre chemical container that can be removed for transport. The company is also working on developing a chemical supply chain for this commodity, with the potential of getting refilling centres in the city.

Lawrence claims that the system can be used in cases where a high-flow rate isn't needed, as well as a temporary measure to provide oxygen while a hospital is being set up.

"We plan on having these in various centres, wherein we can provide the oxygen support necessary for mild cases or as an interim measure and we are planning on establishing one such centre by next week," he says.