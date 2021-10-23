Hyderabad Firecracker Traders Must Apply For Temporary License

Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner of Police has instructed the individuals selling firecrackers on the eve of Diwali, within the GHMC limits should take a temporary license.

Traders who wanted to sell the firecrackers during Diwali will have to apply for a temporary license from the police by submitting the required documents online. As per the officials, the trades has to file the form AE-5 at https://www.tspolice.gov.in or http://eservices.tspolice.gov.in on or before October 30.

After applying the form, the trader should enclose the following documents:

NOC from Divisional Fire Officer

Land permission issued by the MCH authorities in case of Govt. Land.

NOC/ agreement from the owner of the land/ premises in case of private land

Copy of license if any issued in the previous year (Optional)

NOC from neighbours in case of a single shop located in a pucca

Site plan of the shop (Blueprint copy)

Original License fee receipt for Rs 600 paid in the state bank of Hyderabad, Gunfoundry towards license fee for the erection of fireworks shops under the Head of Account-0055-Police, 800-Other receipts, 81- other items, 001-receipts.

The police clarified that those application forms submitted without enclosing the documents will be rejected. For the accepted ones, the police will issue a temporary license under the Explosives Act, 1884 and Rules, 1983 (as amended – 2008), and if any laws under the act are violated, the trader in question will be penalized.