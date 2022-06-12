Hyderabad Fashion Designer Prathyusha Garimella Took Selfie Video Before Suicide?

There have been some sensational details that have come to light in fashion designer Prathyusha suicide case.

It is known that the Banjara Hills police found a suicide note penned by the victim. The Suicide Note read: This is not the life I want to go.

Pratyusha Garimella is said to have been under severe mental stress for a while now. She is said to have struggled to get out of her depression for a long time now.

The Police who were at the scene of suicide also found carbon monoxide chemical. They suspect that Prathyusha inhaled the poisonous smoke after putting the chemical into the charcoal grill. The latest we hear is that Prathyusha reportedly took a selfie video on her cell phone before committing suicide.

Prathyusha is believed to have shared news of her mental condition with her friends. The Hyderabad based entrepreneur had been working as a fashion designer for top Tollywood and Bollywood movie stars.

Prathyusha's call record shows that she last spoke to a famous heroine over the phone. Pratyusha is one of the 30 leading fashion designers in the country.

Police has seize the suicide letter, a pen drive and examining the CCTV visuals and mobile phone gallery.

The Post-mortem has been completed at the Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad and the doctors sent samples to the FSL. Prathyusha's mortal remains were sent to Apollo Hospital Mortuary. The final rites will be held today.