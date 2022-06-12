Hyderabad Fashion Designer Prathyusha Garimella Suicide Case Update

Hydrerabad: Renowned fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella, who was found dead at her apartment in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad will be laid to rest today. The post-mortem report stated that Prathyusha had committed suicide.

She was residing in the Banjara Hills MLA Colony. In a latest development, the interrogation by police found that as per the watchman at her apartment, Pratyusha did not come out of her house for a long time, which seemed suspicious.

The Police has in possession a letter written by Pratyusha before committing suicide. The police stated that Prathyusha had written in her letter that this was not the life she wanted. The letter is an indication that she had developed an aversion to a lonely life. She also stated that she doesn't want to be a burden to parents.

She also asked her parents to forgive her in the suicide note. The doctors are yet to reveal the complete details of the post mortem report. Prathyusha's body was placed in the freezer at Apollo Hospital at the request of her parents.

Her relatives who are expected to conduct the funeral of Prathyusha in Hyderabad on Sunday.