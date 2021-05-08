Hyderabad Door-to-door Fever Survey In Full Swing

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has covered over 1.80 lakh households as part of the ongoing door-to-door fever survey in the area.

As per the press release, 720 teams covered 53,002 homes on Friday, and survey teams referred 18,772 people with fever symptoms to Basthi Dawakhanas and Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) for Covid tests.

Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi held a summary meeting at the GHMC headquarters on Friday to track Covid containment measures. The Mayor ordered the entomology wing to begin intensive disinfectant spraying during the meeting.

She also urged people to get screened if they are experiencing symptoms and to take advantage of the free phone support. On Friday, the Control Room received 190 calls, with doctors and staff members answering questions about Covid-19.