Hyderabad Don't Waste Food: Your Leftovers Can Feed The Hungry, Deets Inside

Hyderabad: In addition to flagging off a food pickup truck, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar launched a website Don't Waste Food Foundation on Monday (May 3rd).

Sajjanar praised philanthropist Chakradhar Goud and his associates for feeding thousands of hungry people for free every day for the past nine years, saying volunteers will distribute leftover food to the needy under the initiative.

“The food is also distributed among the kin of patients outside government hospitals,” he said. “Presently, we distribute food to around 2,000 people daily. If we can utilize the food being wasted in hotels of Hyderabad every day, no one will sleep hungry in the city,” Goud said.

To donate food, one can log in to https://dontwastefoodfoundation.org/ or call 72071 03539.