Hyderabad: Denizens Bear The Brunt of Early Summer Heat

HYDERABAD: Even before the arrival of the summer month of April, denizens have started to sweat and swear at the weather with the mercury levels starting to rise considerably.

The city has been experiencing humid conditions, making it difficult with the afternoons in particular. The prevailing conditions hint at the possibility of temperatures touching the 40 degree Celsius range in the coming weeks.

On Sunday, several parts of the city witnessed temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius. Ameerpet recorded the highest of 37.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Khairatabad at 37.3 degrees, Begumpet at 37.2 degrees, and BHEL at37 degrees.

A maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Asif Nagar and the lowest temperature of 15.9 degrees Celsius was reported at BHEL in the city.

Temperatures in Hyderabad are now similar to other parts of the State. Northern parts of Telangana especially the districts such as Karimnagar, Khammam, Adilabad, and Nalgonda are highly prone to heat waves during April and May.

The month of March witnesses both hot and dry weather conditions and beginning from April there would be a gradual change in weather conditions, with a significant rise in both maximum and minimum temperatures.

Temperatures in districts such as Mancherial, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Peddapalli, and Kamareddy have been inching closer to 40 degrees Celsius and the day temperature could rise further in coming days. The maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Velganoor in Mancherial, while Arli in Adilabad registered the lowest of 13.8 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological department said that maximum temperatures are expected in the range of 37 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperatures could be between 19 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius in the next five days.