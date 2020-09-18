HYDERABAD: As heavy rains lashed the city on Thursday, a huge crocodile was spotted on the banks of Musi river near Purana pul in the Old City area. This created a panic among residents as public gathered to have a look at the reptile.

The crocodile had left by the time officials came to the spot to rescue it. Upon receiving information, forest officials reached the spot and sent a team from the Nehru Zoological Park to capture it. The crocodile had left by then.

According to forest officials, as reported by a daily, the reptile likely come from the upstream areas of Musi, or from Osmansagar due to the heavy rains, which has resulted in strong currents in the river.

There have been earlier incidents where crocodiles were being spotted in the Musi river. Officials have said that there is no reason to worry.

It may also be recalled that in September last year, a crocodile was spotted in Nizamabad. It had strayed on to National Highway 44 at Dusgaon village of Mendora mandal. Later, it was rescued and released in the Godavari.