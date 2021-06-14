Hyderabad: Covid Delays Hawkers' Bridge in Old City

Hyderabad: The Telangana government's development initiatives and efforts have been hampered by the Covid pandemic. Many bids have been canceled or put on hold as a result of the lockdown restrictions. A government plan to build an "iconic" pedestrian bridge at Salar Jung Museum in Darulshifa, Old City, has been thwarted.

Following the cancellation of the initial bridge project, the government has reversed its plan to call for tenders to build the bridge, which was projected to cost Rs 231.5 crore (estimate).

The project was to be undertaken by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL), a division of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department. Instead, at a cost of Rs 48 crore, the government has opted to create a basic bridge to accommodate hawkers.

According to official sources, the government realized that, given its financial situation, spending such a huge sum on the project during the pandemic was not worthwhile.

Giant entry gates with minarets on both ends were envisioned for the Salar Jung bridge. To assist the passage of electric cars, four ramps were to be built. The planned concept included architectural characteristics such as a clock tower and elevation characteristics of Deccan architecture, as well as an open-air Amphitheatre with a 250-seating capacity and landscaping.

The bridge, which was planned two years ago with the goal of attracting visitors, was also suggested with state-of-the-art unique lighting arrangements backed by solar electricity. Cultural events were also scheduled for entertainment purposes. According to sources, the government is planning to build a new simple bridge to accommodate roughly 300 hawkers.