HYDERABAD: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is likely to resume city buses in Hyderabad from June 8. The city services remain suspended for over 70 days since the countrywide lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Even though the Telangana government has recently allowed the TSRTC to resume its operations across the state, the ban on city bus services in Hyderabad is being continued keeping view the metro city's status as a red zone. Also, a majority of new coronavirus cases being reported in Telangana are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits alone.

In the wake of the recent lockdown relaxations announced by the Central government, Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar held a meeting on Wednesday with TSRTC officials on the resumption of city buses and interstate bus services. In this context, he deliberated with the officials on how to operate buses in the city once the services resumed.

Though restrictions continue in some key sectors, near-normalcy appears to have returned to the city as activities in many sectors have been restarted. But with no city buses, which are the lifeline of commuting for the common man, many travellers within the city are facing difficulties. As per pre-lockdown estimates, over 33 lakh people use RTC buses for their travel every day. The people who commute daily by buses are now forced to rely on other alternatives. Even though autorickshaw services have been permitted, people are still not feeling safe to travel in them due to the persistent fears over coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited is also likely to resume the Metro train services in the city from the third week of June. Sources within the HMRL have indicated to this effect.