HYDERABAD: Hyderabad's iconic monuments Charminar and Golkonda Fort will reopen for visitors from July 6.

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel had said that all Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monuments, including Taj Mahal and Red Fort, will be reopened for the public from July 6.

ASI officials have said that not more than 2,000 visitors will be allowed per day. The entry tickets will be sold online and tourists can book them on ASI official website.

Officials said all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the Union health ministry would be followed by the monument authorities.

Superintendent archaeologist (Hyderabad circle), Milan Kumar Chauley held a meeting with officials as the monuments are scheduled to be opened, a leading daily reported.

Wearing masks is mandatory so is maintaining physical distance, as COVID-19 norms direct.

Entry will be allowed only after thermal scanning and only asymptomatic persons will be allowed.

According to the SOP issued by the ASI, only digital payments will be allowed in parking and cafeteria. The cafeteria will only serve bottled water for which payment would be made digitally.

Group photography will not be allowed inside the monuments premises and outside eatables will not be allowed, the daily reported.

It must also be noted that re-opening of Charminar will be a huge challenge for authorities as GHMC's South Zone of which Charminar is a part has witnessed a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Earlier in June, the culture ministry had reopened 820 monuments out of the over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments where religious events take place.

As many as 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 in view of the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, popular religious places like the Tirumala temple opened last month with measures like wearing PPE kits for staff, maintaining physical distance, among others.