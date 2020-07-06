HYDERABAD: Hyderabad's Charminar and the Golconda Fort will not be opened from July 6 for visitors as both the monuments fall in COVID-19 containment zones.

Milan Kumar Chauley, superintending archaeologist, ASI (Hyderabad Circle) said according to the orders of the Telangana government, no monuments in containment zones will be opened.

“For now we are not opening the monuments as they fall in containment zones. Later, if any decision is taken, we will inform about it,” he was quoted as saying by a daily.

Earlier, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel had said that all Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monuments, including Taj Mahal and Red Fort, will be reopened for the public from July 6.

ASI officials have said that not more than 2,000 visitors will be allowed per day. The entry tickets will be sold online and tourists can book them on ASI official website.

Earlier in June, the culture ministry had reopened 820 monuments out of the over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments where religious events take place.

As many as 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 in view of the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, popular religious places like the Tirumala temple opened last month with measures like wearing PPE kits for staff, maintaining physical distance, among others.