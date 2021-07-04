Hyderabad: Cement Container Mows Down 3 Persons At Mailardevpally

In a very tragic incident, three persons have been killed in a road accident. The incident took place in Mailardevpally near Hyderabad in the wee hours of Sunday. A container lorry coming from behind hit them. The victims have been identified as Shaik Qamruddin (35), Syed Bablu (27) and Syed Jameel (22) of Langar Houz and natives of Nanded in Maharashtra.

All the three of them have been traveling on a TVS XL 100. N Prakash Reddy, DCP Shamshabad said that, "The trio who were travelling on the TVS XL100 fell on the road after their vehicle skidded. Then a cement container coming from behind ran over them. All the three died on the spot." The dead bodies have been shifted to Osmania hospital for postmortem. Cyberabad DCP Venkat Reddy, Rajendranagar ACP Sanjay Kumar have reached the accident spot. Police have registered a case and are investigating in all possible to know the exact cause behind the accident.

