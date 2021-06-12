Hyderabad: Birthday Celebration With Swords During Lockdown Lands 9 In Jail

Nine people in Hyderabad have been arrested on Friday for violating Covid-19 protocols while celebrating birthday party of two of them. The celebration took place in the bylanes of Afzalsagar near Mallepally.

Many people participated in the birthday party wielding swords and knives, and danced to music in a crowd without wearing masks. The visuals from the birthday party went viral on social media. Police booked a case under the Arms Act and 188, 269, 51(b) Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act and violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

Station House Officer M Narender said that, "Ramu Yadav alias Sairam and Arjun were celebrating their birthday in presence of their followers. Seven of their followers were dancing with swords. All accused are arrested."

The Telangana government, led by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, on Tuesday extended the COVID-19 induced in the state by ten more days till June 19.