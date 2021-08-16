Hyderabad, Bengaluru NCB Bust Drug Racket, Details Inside

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad and Bengaluru NCB teams worked together to bust a secret laboratory in Hyderabad that had been producing Alprazolam, a psychotropic drug, for over two months. A total of five people have been detained.

"Total 3.25 kg of Alprazolam, ₹12,75,000 accrued from the sale of the drug, a clandestine lab, two cars and a variety of chemicals were seized," NCB Bengaluru zonal unit said.

Based on intelligence information, the Bengaluru and Hyderabad NCB units carried out operations. The coordinated efforts resulted in the arrest of five people, according to the statement.

According to the NCB, alprazolam is a psychotropic drug that belongs to the benzodiazepines class of antidepressants.

"However, the same is largely trafficked illegally for recreational use worldwide. In the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, alprazolam is widely used as a cutting agent for illicit toddy. The Alprazolam-laced toddy is very dangerous and it causes serious health complications, including death."

The bust takes place at a time when law enforcement authorities across the country, particularly in Karnataka, are cracking down on narcotics trafficking.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated during his Independence Day address that combating all types of crime is a top concern for the state administration.

"Our war against drugs is intensified in all districts. There will be no compromise on taking stern action against anti-social elements that disturb the peace of the society," Bommai said.

The laboratory was discovered at the home of a man named Y Sudhakar in a residential neighbourhood of Hyderabad called Balanagar.

"In the lab, raw alprazolam at various stages of manufacturing was found in lab apparatus like flasks, reactors, driers, etc. Some quantity of alprazolam and a large quantity of raw material were seized from this clandestine lab," the NCB said.

The bureau also located a second laboratory in an adjacent apartment, which included several apparatus and chemicals.

The NCB stated that the laboratory's operator, R Pamarthi, had obtained a licence to manufacture legitimate medicinal formulations, but had instead utilised the facility to manufacture alprazolam in secret. "The culprits were operating for more than five years," the NCB said.