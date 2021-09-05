Hyderabad Begins Preparations for 10-Day Vinayaka Chaviti Celebrations

Hyderabad: As the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival is ahead, the city is ensuring that the 10-day Vinayaka Chaturthi celebration runs smoothly. Vinayaka Chaturthi will commence on September 10 and idol immersion will take place on September 19, according to the State government order.

Crane arrangements, road restoration, cleanliness, fogging, and earmarking crane spots on the Tank Bund are just a few of the tasks that will be completed. Cobblestones were set aside on the Tank Bund pavement in more than ten locations to permit the immersion of Ganesh idols. Officials said that the cranes that will be utilized for idol immersion will only be put on the designated cobblestones.

The Special Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Arvind Kumar, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, and other GHMC officials visited Tank Band on Saturday to finalise arrangements for Ganesh festival immersion. He tweeted that "Visited Tank Bund, PVNR & NTR marg along with @CPHydCity & @GHMCOnline to finalise arrangements for #Ganesh festival Immersion will take place on earmarked (with cobblestones) locations on tank bund only w/o causing damage & add points @ people’s plaza & NTR marg @KTRTRS."

The GHMC is cleaning the artificial ponds located near water bodies as part of environmental conservation measures and they are making them ready by September 10. GHMC has built 24 artificial ponds in the GHMC limits for idol immersion so that people can use those ponds for immersion instead of lakes. The majority of the artificial ponds are roughly 43×43 square feet in size, and idols up to 810 feet tall can be immersed in them. Personnel from the civic authorities will also be placed around these ponds to assist people with idol immersion.

Clay idol distribution is another environmentally responsible technique. 70,000 clay idols will be distributed by the state government through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), 50,000 by the GHMC, and 40,000 by the Endowments department.