Hyderabad-Based Techie Develops Mileage Booster For Vehicles

Hyderabad (Telangana): A Hyderabad-based technician has created an ingenious mileage booster for automobiles that helps conserve fuel with the goal of reducing carbon footprint.

David Eshkol, the Chief Technologist and developer of 5M Mileage Boost, has a long history in the field of innovation. He created 5M Mileage Boost with the goal of contributing to ideas that successfully decrease the carbon impact.

The '5M' in the name refers to the mileage booster's five advantages. According to Eshkol, this booster aids in the increased economy per litre of fuel, vehicle pickup, driving smoothness, torque and thrust, and, most significantly, pollution management.

Eshkol stated, "This 5M Mileage boost is an innovation that is carried out on vehicle engines without opening the engine itself. The developed machine of 5M Mileage Boost is connected to the vehicle engine through the intake manifold. The ultrasonic waves and gaseous plasma are then sent into the engine for a time being depending on the CC of the engine."

He claims that the mileage booster was developed in 2014 and that he has been working on a machine since 2008 to help not just increase vehicle mileage, but also to assist the environment by decreasing carbon emissions as much as possible.

Eshkol stated that he has been able to boost the engines of about 8,000 vehicles to date, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and trucks and buses in certain cases. He claims that any car with a displacement of 100 to 10,000 cc can be processed with this technology.

Explaining the process, he said, "In general, when a vehicle takes in 100 units of energy in the form of any fuel, only 12.6 units of energy is given to the wheels for running while the rest, which is a major portion of the energy, goes waste to overcome friction at various levels. Our innovation works on these friction points and makes vehicles use lesser energy."

Eshkol went on to say that he is seeking a well-established automobile company to come forward and adopt this technology, which would allow them to give improved mileage while reducing carbon emissions.