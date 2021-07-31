Hyderabad Bars, Wine Shops Closed Two Days For Bonalu

Bonalu in the month of Ashadha is a grand affair in Hyderabad. The government has also made several arrangements in this regard. Liquor stores, bars and restaurants will be closed on Sunday and Monday like every year.

As part of maintaining law and order, the government has ordered that all the liquor and wine stores be closed for bonalu.

A circular passed in this regard, also warned that strict action would be taken against those who violate the rules and continue sale of alcohol.

Excise officials have ordered the closure of liquor and wine shops in view of all the celebrations related to Bonalu. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone who violated the rules. Officials said that there would be close monitoring of liquor shops, bars and restaurants.