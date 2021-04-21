Hyderabad: Bar And Restaurants Business To Dip Over Night Curfew

Night curfew in Telanagana has bought extreme sadness for liquor traders and management of bar and restaurants. Because of this thousands of workers in the bars will get an effect.

The licensed wine shop dealers worried about their business which was completely in drop due to lockdown last year, Now due to the night curfew, there will be a drop in sales of liquor on a daily basis. Due to the surge of covid cases, the sales were dropped in Hyderabad and other major urban cities.

The liquor sales had already dropped by 25 to 30 percent due to corona. On the normal days, the liquor sales would be between 9 pm and 11 pm after announcing the night curfew, the total sales would be reduced to 40 percent. We paid license fees to run the wine shops but we are falling in debt said, D Venkateswar Rao Telangana Wine Dealer’s Association Leader.

Over 20,000 workers work in Hyderabad city in bar and restaurants. Because of the night curfew, they will lose their livelihoods.