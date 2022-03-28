Hyderabad: Auto Trolley Driver Sells Stolen Public Toilet For 45K

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old auto trolley driver stole a public portable toilet. On Monday, March 21st, M Jogaiah, a resident of Domalguda and a native of the Medak district, was detained by Malkajgiri police.

At present, Jogaiah and his other two accomplices, a GHMC worker at Buddha Bhavan, Arun Kumar, and Bikshapathi of Jain Construction at Anandbagh in Malkajgiri, stole the public property and are presently on the run.

According to cops, Jogaiah sold the public toilet for Rs 45,000 to a scrap merchant in Musheerabad.

"He kept the money for his personal expenses. Following a complaint from GHMC deputy commissioner G Raju last week, a case was booked and, with the help of surveillance cameras, Jogaiah was identified and arrested. The cash has been recovered and the auto trolley was seized," said a police official.

The other two accomplices are being sought by the police.