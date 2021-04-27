Hyderabad: AIMIM Launches Covid19 Helpline Number

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party led by Asaduddin Owaisi launched a helpline number on Monday to provide essential Covid19 medical relief and oxygen cylinders. This is a free of cost service especially aimed at helping those getting treated at home.

The service is available from 6 am till midnight. You can call this number: +91 7306600600 in case of any assistance required. A doctor will also be present to guide you and your kin through the process.

Anybody who needs help regarding Covid19 relief can call this number. The doctors will be there to help and will advise the attendeds’ on what to do next. In case the patient needs oxygen, the cylinders will be delivered to their home.

Covid19 cases are on a rise in Telangana. Every day, the state is reporting thousands of new cases. With this, the number of deaths has also increased. If the cases keep rising and the number of patients getting admitted to the hospital increases, chances are that even Telangana runs out of oxygen cylinders.

The situation is such that there might soon be a shortage in Telangana as well. Everyone is trying to help in their own way. Many have come up with helpline numbers to provide Covid relief.

As of now, there was no shortage reported in the state as the government was keeping a check ensuring, the cylinders don’t run out. But looking at the situation and the rise in the number of COVID patients at the hospitals, a shortage is likely.