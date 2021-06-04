Hyderabad: AIMIM’s Langer Houz Corporator Gets Death Threat
The AIMIM’s Langer Houz corporator Mohd Wajhi Uzzama has complained to the Telangana police that he was getting threat calls from unidentified persons.
Responding to the complaint, the police booked a case and said that the corporator was getting threat calls in which he was being abused for the last few days.
The Corporator said, "On Wednesday, a person called me again and threatened to murder me on the road. So I have lodged a complaint with the police."
Police told that a preliminary enquiry was lodged and found that the calls were made through VOIP-based applications. An investigation is on.