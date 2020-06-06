HYDERABAD: In the sensational double-murder case at Langar Houz here, five persons were detained by police on late Friday night.

Unidentified miscreants killed two persons, Mohammed and Abu, who were attacked on the Langar Houz road last night. The duo were in a bike when the incident took place.

Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar had visited the spot after the incident.

“The assailants came in a SUV and dashed their vehicle against the two-wheeler on which the victims were going. When they fell on the road, they attacked them with weapons,” DCP (West) AR Srinivas was quoted saying by a leading daily.

After raiding the suspects hideout, the five were caught.

There could be involvement of more persons in the incident and efforts are underway to nab them.