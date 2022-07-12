Hyderabad: 34 MMTS Train Services Cancelled Due To Bad Weather

Heavy rain threw life out of gear across many parts of Telangana. The weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that Telangana is going to witness heavy rain in many parts of the state for the next couple of days.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 34 MMTS services in Hyderabad from Monday to Wednesday owing to bad weather.

All the MMTS trains between Lingampalli-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Lingampalli, Falaknuma-Lingampalli, Lingampalli-Falaknuma, Secunderabad-Lingampalli and in the return direction i.e. Lingampalli to Secunderabad have been cancelled, the SCR in a statement said.

Cancelled MMTS trains in Lingampalli-Hyderabad section include 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47139, 47138 and 47140. In Hyderabad-Lingampalli section, the cancelled MMTS trains include 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 and 47120.

In Falaknuma-Lingampalli's section, the cancelled MMTS trains include 47153, 47164, 47165, 47166, 47203, 47220 and 47170. In Lingampalli and Falaknuma section, the cancelled MMTS trains include 47176, 47189, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191 and 47191. In the Secunderabad-Lingampalli section, MMTS train number 47150 and in the return direction, MMTS train number 47195.

