Hyderabad: 20 Transgenders Arrested For Creating Nuisance

Dec 27, 2022, 11:05 IST
The Banjara Hills police  registered a case against more than 20 Hijras who created ruckus in front of Banjara hills police station on Tuesday. 

According to police reports, over the past few days, there has been a fight between the Sona Rathore team from Indiranagar, Banjara Hills Road No. 2, and Mona Lisa team that came here from the IDPL area over who's real and who's fake. 

The transgenders staged a protest in front of the Banjara Hills Police Station on Sunday. Sona Rathore team attempted suicide by pouring kerosene seeking action against Mona Lisa's team for atrocity against them.

The police registered cases against Sona Rathore, Sweeti, Chandubai, Zoya, Roshini, Vaishali, Lucky, Pushpa and other 20 people and is investigating the case. 
 
Following the complaint, the Banjara Hills police formed special teams to catch the absconding hijras. Ten hijras were arrested under the leadership of SS Mahesh. Among those arrested are Roja, Vasu, Hima, Anshu, Nandu, Lakshmi, Vaishnavi, Spanda, Zoya and Riya. The main accused Sona Rathore and Bulbul are absconding, police said.

Meanwhile, the police has been receiving several complaints against the behavior of Hijras over the past few years. Complaints have been received that transgenders stand at the intersections and rush to functions, shop opening ceremonies seeking money.  
The Jubilee Hills police  arrested four hijras and two autowallahs who were helping them carry out the activities. 

In the recent says, there have been a lot of complaints because of the mutual attacks over power struggle between the transgenders. 


