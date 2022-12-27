Hyderabad: 20 Transgenders Arrested For Creating Nuisance

The Banjara Hills police registered a case against more than 20 Hijras who created ruckus in front of Banjara hills police station on Tuesday.

According to police reports, over the past few days, there has been a fight between the Sona Rathore team from Indiranagar, Banjara Hills Road No. 2, and Mona Lisa team that came here from the IDPL area over who's real and who's fake.

The transgenders staged a protest in front of the Banjara Hills Police Station on Sunday. Sona Rathore team attempted suicide by pouring kerosene seeking action against Mona Lisa's team for atrocity against them.

Extortion in Hyderabad: Third gender groups fight over who is original and who is fake and stage dharna infront of Banjara Hills police. Extortion of money by such groups increases a lot in Hyderabad.#Hyderabad #Thirdgender pic.twitter.com/OiJP1z1bYz — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) December 26, 2022

The police registered cases against Sona Rathore, Sweeti, Chandubai, Zoya, Roshini, Vaishali, Lucky, Pushpa and other 20 people and is investigating the case.



Following the complaint, the Banjara Hills police formed special teams to catch the absconding hijras. Ten hijras were arrested under the leadership of SS Mahesh. Among those arrested are Roja, Vasu, Hima, Anshu, Nandu, Lakshmi, Vaishnavi, Spanda, Zoya and Riya. The main accused Sona Rathore and Bulbul are absconding, police said.

Meanwhile, the police has been receiving several complaints against the behavior of Hijras over the past few years. Complaints have been received that transgenders stand at the intersections and rush to functions, shop opening ceremonies seeking money.

The Jubilee Hills police arrested four hijras and two autowallahs who were helping them carry out the activities.

In the recent says, there have been a lot of complaints because of the mutual attacks over power struggle between the transgenders.