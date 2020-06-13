HYDERABAD: At least 15 police personnel from Hyderabad's Banjara Hills police station have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a media report, after one constable at the Banjara Hills police station tested positive for COVID-19 infection, other cops too underwent testing for SARS-nCOV testing, a news agency reported.

Over the last one week, a total of 15 policemen including a sub-inspector have tested positive for COVID-19 from the police station.

Meanwhile, Telangana continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 164 fresh cases and nine deaths being reported, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 4,484 and fatalities to 174.

Out of the 164 fresh cases, 133 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, the epicentre of COVID-19 infection in the state.