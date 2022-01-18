Hyderabad: 10 Unauthorised Buildings Demolished in HMDA Crackdown

Hyderabad: On Monday, a special effort to destroy unauthorised constructions within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits began, with ten buildings demolished on the first day.

According to HMDA, the special demolition campaign will continue in the next few days with the help of District Task Forces (DTFs) and the police department. As part of the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification (TS-bPASS) rollout, DTFs were created.

Before the drive was taken up, the Metropolitan Commissioner, Arvind Kumar, constituted four teams for a ground survey and to identify unauthorised constructions. Based on the report, the DTFs demolished the buildings. Initially, the unauthorised construction spread over 600 square yards will be demolished, said HMDA in a press release.